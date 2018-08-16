State Revenue Committee searches office of South Caucasus Railway
August 16, 2018 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Employees of the State Revenue Committee searched the office of the South Caucasus Railway CJSC on the night of August 14-15.
Spokesman for the company Vardan Aloyan confirmed the news in a phone call with PanARMENIAN.Net
According to him, some documents have been confiscated, the personal belongings of the employees have been searched.
While Aloyan failed to provide more details, spokeswoman for the Revenue Committee Lusine Mkrtchyan did was available for comment.
South Caucasus Railway is reportedly among the five largest companies of Armenia.
