Artsakh transfers body of Azerbaijani citizen to Baku

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army found the body of an Azerbaijani citizen in the neutral zone between the armed forces of the two countries on August 12.

The person’s body was evacuated to Azerbaijan on Wednesday, August 15 under an agreement reached between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

The International Committee of the Red Cross and the office of the Permanent Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office mediated the process.

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have met the 34-year-old Armenian citizen who has been held captive in Azerbaijan for several weeks now, spokeswoman for ICRC’s Armenian office Gohar Ter-Hakobyan revealed on August 3..

A resident of the border village of Berdavan, Karen Ghazaryan found himself on the other side of the border in unknown circumstances.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said earlier that Ghazaryan (b. 1984) doesn’t serve in the army and has never been drafted. The police revealed, in turn, that the man has health issues and has been registered in a medical facility since 2013. The Azerbaijani side, however, tried to present Ghazaryan is a saboteur.