Armenia ex-President signals return to politics

PanARMENIAN.Net - Second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan who wa charged with "overthrowing the constitutional order" back on March 1, 2008, has announced his return to politics, according to a teasor for an interview with Yerkir Media TV.

Asked whether he is returning to politics, Kocharyan said: "Consider I am already back."

As part of an investigation into clashes between the police and protesters that followed the presidential election of 2008, Kocharyan and CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov were arrested but later released on bail.

The two were charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia back on March 1, 2008.

The Investigation Service announced earlier that it had charged Armenia’s defense minister at the time of the March 1, 2008 incident, General Mikayel Harutyunyan, with illegally mobilizing the country’s Armed Forces against peaceful demonstrators, calling it a “breach of constitutional order.”

10 people were killed in the clashes.