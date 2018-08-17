Karabakh thwarts Azerbaijan’s sabotage on contact line

PanARMENIAN.Net - A 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) just after midnight on Friday, August 17.

The Artsakh frontline units identified the saboteurs on time and threw them back to their positions.

The Karabakh Defense Army sustained no losses in the exchange of fire overnight, while information about Azerbaijan’s possible losses is still being verified.