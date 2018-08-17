Citizen of Guinea detained while trying to cross Turkey-Armenia border
August 17, 2018 - 12:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Border guards of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia have detained a citizen of Guinea who was trying to illegally cross the Turkish-Armenian border, the press service of the Security Service said.
The trespasser was detained and transferred to law enforcement bodies of Armenia, in compliance with the country’s legislation.
A set of necessary measures is being carried out to clarify all the circumstances of the incident, the FSS message said.
Days earlier, the Russian border guards prevented the penetration of a Turkish citizen. During the verification process, the violator turned out to have a mobile phone on which he had photos and video files of engineering structures and obstacles installed on the state border.
