Artsakh President, Armenia Chief of General Staff meet in Stepanakert

August 18, 2018 - 13:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Saturday, August 18 received head of the General Staff of Armenia Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, Sahakyan's office said.

Issues related to army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states were high on the agenda.

Artsakh defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan also attended the meeting.

