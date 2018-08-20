VivaCell-MTS announces discounts for all iPhones
August 20, 2018 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Monday, August 20 that all the iPhones at the Company’s service centers are available with discounts.
Now, according to a press release,users can buy the smartphones starting from AMD 139 900.
In particular, iPhone 5S (which used to cost AMD 159 900) can now be purchased for AMD 139 900, iPhone SE 32 GB (previously AMD 199 900) for 179 900,iPhone 6S 32 GB (AMD 298 900) for AMD 229 900,iPhone 7 32 GB (AMD 349 000) for AMD 339 900 iPhone 7 128 GB (AMD 419 000) for AMD 389 900,iPhone 7 Plus 32 GB (AMD 429 900) for AMD 399 900,iPhone 8 64 GB (AMD 438 900) for 429 900,iPhone 7 Plus 128 GB (AMD 489 000) for AMD 429 900,iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB (AMD 504 900) for AMD 489 900, andiPhone X (AMD 649 900) for AMD 599 900.
