150,000 attended Armenia PM rally on his 100 days of premiership
August 21, 2018 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As many as 150,000 people participated in the rally called by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on August 17, police chief Vareliy Osipyan has revealed, according to the RFE/RL Armenian Service.
Osipyan added that those attending the rally had gathered outside the Republic Square too, which was the main venue for the gathering.
Pashinyan had called the rally in downtown Yerevan to sum up the first 100 days of his premiership.
