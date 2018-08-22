Belgium royal family arrives in Armenia for private visit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Belgium’s King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and their children have arrived in Armenia for a private visit, Anna Naghdalyan from the Foreign Ministry confirmed the news, according to the Public Radio of Armenia.

Naghdalyan, however, provided no details about the program of the visit and the possible meetings.

Philippe is the seventh King of the Belgians, having ascended the throne on July 21, 2013, following his father’s abdication.

He married Countess Mathilde d’Udekem d’Acoz (now Queen Mathilde), with whom he has four children. King Philippe’s elder daughter, Princess Elisabeth, is first in the line of succession.