Azimuth to offer flights from Yerevan to Russian cities
August 22, 2018 - 17:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A newly established air company in southern Russia, Azimuth, will offer flights from the Armenian capital of Yerevan to the Russian cities of Rostov, Krasnodar and Stavropol.
According to a statement from Armenian International Airports CJSC, the carrier will launch the flights on October 1.
The carrier, which is based at Rostov-on-Don's Platov airport, is planning to increase its SSJ100 fleet to eight by the end of April 2018 and to 16 by 2022, allowing itself to reach more destinations in Europe and the CIS.
Also, the company is reportedly aiming to operate flights to Germany and the Czech Republic in 2019.
