Top Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo and Minister of Industry and Mines of Gabon Immongault Regis visited the Armenian Genocide memorial on Wednesday, August 22, the Armenian Foreign Ministry revealed in a tweet.

The two laid flowers at the eternal fire and left a note in the book of memories.

Later in the day, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met the officials to discuss relations between Yerevan and the African states.

The Ministers also discussed preparations for the Summit of La Francophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.