// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Top Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorial

Top Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorial
August 23, 2018 - 10:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo and Minister of Industry and Mines of Gabon Immongault Regis visited the Armenian Genocide memorial on Wednesday, August 22, the Armenian Foreign Ministry revealed in a tweet.

The two laid flowers at the eternal fire and left a note in the book of memories.

Later in the day, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met the officials to discuss relations between Yerevan and the African states.

The Ministers also discussed preparations for the Summit of La Francophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.

 Top stories
Karabakh thwarts Azerbaijan’s sabotage on contact lineKarabakh thwarts Azerbaijan’s sabotage on contact line
A 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Nagorno Karabakh just after midnight.
Greens urge New Zealand Parliament to recognize Armenian GenocideGreens urge New Zealand Parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide
"New Zealand soldiers recorded the genocide and then brought those stories back home with them," historian James Robins said.
Armenian church to be restored in TurkeyArmenian church to be restored in Turkey
The Armenian Germuş Church in the southeastern Turkish city of Şanlıurfa will soon be opened to tourists after some extensive renovation
Armenia PM 'would be glad' if Azeri President too sent his son to armyArmenia PM 'would be glad' if Azeri President too sent his son to army
Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview that he would be glad if the son of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also served in the army.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian Genocide Memorial Cross vandalized in San Francisco
Armenia, 6 more countries raise issue of WWII reparations in CoE
TUMO Paris will officially open on September 25
Armenian music from LA rocks Smithsonian Folklife Festival: LAist
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
How brains of doers differ from those of procrastinators: research The biopsychologists assessed the volume of individual brain regions and the functional connectivity between them.
'Big Bang Theory' coming to an end in 2019 Warner Bros. Television, which produces the series, and CBS have announced that the comedy's upcoming Season 12 will be its last.
Trade between Germany and Armenia grew by 41% According to the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, trade with Armenia grew the most - by 41% to total €171 million.
Mkhitaryan says "only stupid people" criticize after one game “Only stupid people can criticize a team that has played one game in the league," the Arsenal midfielder said.