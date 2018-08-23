Hoodline: Fresno's top 5 spots for enjoying Armenian cuisine

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top spots for Armenian cuisine around Fresno, using both Yelp data and its own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go for kebabs, wraps, grilled salmon and more.

1. Diana's

Topping the list is Diana's. This is the highest-rated restaurant serving Armenian fare in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 301 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features both Persian and Armenian specialties including marinated and barbecued beef kebab served with onion and bell peppers; grilled salmon fillet marinated in special house blend seasoning and served with lemon; and barbecue ground chicken koobideh served with tomato.

2. AJ's Armenian Cuisine

Next up is AJ's Armenian Cuisine. With 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp, the family-owned restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.

Open since 2007, the eatery offers appetizers like hummus, baba ghanoush (eggplant dip), lepnie (kefir cheese), olives and more. For your main course, check out the Lulu (certified Angus ground beef and lamb), pork back ribs and king salmon plate.

3. Noah's Ark Restaurant and Bakery

Noah's Ark Restaurant and Bakery is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean, Armenian and Greek spot 4.5 stars out of 113 reviews.

Check out the many wrap choices, including chicken, beef, falafel, veggie, chicken fajita and more. Sides include Mediterranean red mashed potatoes and thick-cut seasoned fries. Craving a salad? Look for the avocado and buckwheat salad, tossed with cucumber, tomatoes, lemon and other seasonings. A variety of sweet treats are also on offer.

4. George's Bar & Grill

George's Bar & Grill, another Mediterranean and Armenian spot, boasts 4.5 stars out of 102 Yelp reviews. Earlier this year, it was named the top Mediterranean restaurant in the Best of the Valley awards, the Fresno Bee reports.

Appetizers include tabbouleh, a cracked wheat dish marinated with lemon, olive oil and fresh vegetables served on a bed of lettuce. Standout menu items include the crab salad with tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumber and Kalamata onions, the lamb shish kebab sandwich, the lamb shank and the filet mignon kebab.

5. Kebab Express

Then there's the quick-service Kebab Express, which has earned four stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp. You can find the family-owned Mediterranean and Armenian spot.

Diners can expect dishes like the chicken kebab plate: white chicken meat marinated, charbroiled and served with your choice of rice, bulgar pilaf, salad, hummus or pita bread. Or, try the Lule kebab plate, which offers the same choice of sides but features ground beef.