British Airways suspends flights from London to Tehran
August 23, 2018 - 17:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - British Airways announced on Thursday, August 23 that their last flight to Tehran will be on September 22, with the return flight to London on September 23, Sputnik reports.
"We are suspending our London to Tehran service as the operation is currently not commercially viable," the statement said.
"We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to our customers' travel plans and we are in discussions with our partner airlines to offer customers rebooking options. Alternatively, they will be offered a full refund or the opportunity to bring their flights forward," the company said in a statement."
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Belgium Royal family visit Holy Etchmiadzin - source It seems that the 10-day vacation includes cultural trips to Tatev Monastery, Noravank, and Cafesjian Museum of Art.
Hoodline: Fresno's top 5 spots for enjoying Armenian cuisine Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top spots for Armenian cuisine around Fresno, using both Yelp data and its own secret sauce.
Airline once linked to Azerbaijan’s ruling family got U.S. loan guarantees In late 2005, the U.S. government began contracting with Silk Way Airlines to transport ammo to U.S.-trained Afghan forces.
Remains of hybrid human girl discovered in Siberia A bone belonging to a very unusual teenage girl has once again shaken up our understanding of human history.