British Airways suspends flights from London to Tehran

PanARMENIAN.Net - British Airways announced on Thursday, August 23 that their last flight to Tehran will be on September 22, with the return flight to London on September 23, Sputnik reports.

"We are suspending our London to Tehran service as the operation is currently not commercially viable," the statement said.

"We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to our customers' travel plans and we are in discussions with our partner airlines to offer customers rebooking options. Alternatively, they will be offered a full refund or the opportunity to bring their flights forward," the company said in a statement."