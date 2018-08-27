Dan Bilzerian receives Armenian passport

PanARMENIAN.Net - American Internet personality and gambler Dan Bilzerian who is known as the King of Poker, has received an Armenian passport in Yerevan, the head of Passport and Visa Department of the Armenian Police, Colonel Mnatsakan Bichakhchyan revealed in a Facebook post.

Dan’s brother, Adam, has also become a citizen of Armenia.

Dan Bilzerian revealed in a tweet on Sunday, August 26 that he will arrive in Yerevan and head to Thailand afterwards.

He is of Armenian descent through his father and has said that half of the Bilzerian family was killed during the Armenian Genocide.