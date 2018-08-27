2 Pakistani citizens attempted to cross Turkish border, hide in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Border guards of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia have detained 2 citizens of Pakistan who were trying to illegally cross the Turkish border and hide in Armenia, the press service of the Security Service said.

The trespassers were detained and transferred to law enforcement bodies of Armenia, in compliance with the country’s legislation.

A set of necessary measures is being carried out to clarify all the circumstances of the incident, the FSS message said.