Dan Bilzerian registers with Armenia’s Armed Forces

PanARMENIAN.Net - American Internet personality and gambler Dan Bilzerian who is mostly known as the King of Poker, registered with the Armed Forces of Armenia after receiving an Armenian passport, the Military Commissariat said on Monday, August 27, according to Sputnik Armenia.

According to a representative from the Commissariat, Bilzerian submitted all the necessary document.

Earlier on Monday, Dan and his brother Adam received Armenian passports in Yerevan.

Bilzerian revealed in a tweet on Sunday that he will arrive in Yerevan and head to Thailand afterwards.

He is of Armenian descent through his father and has said that half of the Bilzerian family was killed during the Armenian Genocide.