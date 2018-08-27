Regular Yerevan-Bucharest flights launching from September 5

PanARMENIAN.Net - TAROM Avia will launch regular flights from Bucharest to Yerevan starting from September 5, Armenia International Airports CJSC said in a statement.

Flights will be operated twice a week, according to an agreement reached between the sides.

Geographically, Bucharest is very convenient for transit flights to major European destinations.

TAROM, Romania’s state-owned airline, has sold its two Airbus A310 aircraft to Armenia Airways, a newly-established company, for €5.5 million, Romanian media reported back in June.

Armenia Airways is a proposed Armenian carrier that plans to operate scheduled services from its base at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, according to CAPA - Centre for Aviation.