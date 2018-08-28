// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Dan Bilzerian visits Artsakh

August 28, 2018 - 13:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Famous American gambler Dan Bilzerian is currently in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the country’s human rights defender Ruben Melikyan revealed on Tuesday, August 28.

Melikyan, in particular, published a photo with Bilzerian on Facebook, with a caption that reads: “Communication seems to be a success.”

Bilzerian registered with the Armed Forces of Armenia after receiving an Armenian passport, the Military Commissariat said on Monday.

According to a representative from the Commissariat, Bilzerian submitted all the necessary document.

Earlier on Monday, Dan and his brother Adam received Armenian passports in Yerevan.

Bilzerian revealed in a tweet on Sunday that he will arrive in Yerevan and head to Thailand afterwards.

He is of Armenian descent through his father and has said that half of the Bilzerian family was killed during the Armenian Genocide.

