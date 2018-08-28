OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line
August 28, 2018 - 15:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Tuesday, August 28 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
From the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
