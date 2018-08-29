Armenian president to host children on Knowledge Day
August 29, 2018 - 14:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - To celebrate Knowledge Day and the beginning of the new school year, the doors of the residence of the Armenian President will be open for children and their parents from 14:00 to 18:00 on September 1.
In particular, the open-air area of the residence and the adjacent park will be at their disposal.
Before that, the President, with the assistance of UNICEF, will host kids from orphanages, centers for children with special needs, as well as children from low-income families.
