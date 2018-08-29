Armenia to abolish visas for Albanian citizens
August 29, 2018 - 13:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government will discuss abolishing visa requirements for citizens of Albania on Thursday, August 30, according to a draft proposal submitted by the Foreign Ministry.
Armenians have been exempt from visa when traveling to Albania since 2013, and the document says a corresponding decision by the government pursues the principle of reciprocity in the Armenian-Albanian bilateral relations.
When approved, the decision will enable Albanian citizens to travel visa-free and stay in Armenia for a maximum of 180 days within a year.
The move is expected to not only boost tourism, but also pave the way for the mutual recognition of peoples, as well as the development of a number of new spheres of bilateral cooperation.
According to the draft document, Albanians have been exempt from Schengen visas, which proves that the policy of managing irregular migration from the country goes on a par with EU standards.
