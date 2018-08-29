Two new postage stamps celebrate Armenian, Indian national dances
August 29, 2018 - 17:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two postage stamps dedicated to the theme “Armenia-India joint issue. National dances” were put into circulation on Wednesday, August 29.
The two stamps with nominal values of AMD 280 each are printed in Cartor house in France with a print-run of 40 000 stamps each. The Armenian postage stamp was created by HayPost CJSC designer Vahagn Mkrtchyan, while the Indian was designed by Suresh Kumar from India.
The first postage stamp depicts the Armenian dance “Hov Arek” staged on the basis of the lyrical folk song “Hov arek sarer jan” (Dear mountains, send me a breeze) from the collection of the famous Armenian musicologist, composer and priest Komitas. The dance is performed by women.
The second postage stamp depicts the Indian dance “Manipuri”, which is one of the major Indian classical dance forms. It originated in Manipur, a far eastern state of India. The traditional Manipuri dance style embodies delicate, lyrical and graceful movements.
The postage stamps were cancelled by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia Armen Arzumanyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India in Armenia H.E. Yogeshvar Sangwan, Assistant Director General of Philately of India Post Shri Abhinav Pratap Singh, the Managing Director of HayPost Trust Management B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, the President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.
