Forbes: Armenian businessman among 100 most influential Russians
August 30, 2018 - 14:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The president and founder of Tashir Group of Companies, businessman of Armenian origin Samvel Karapetyan has been included in the rating of the 100 most influential Russians, compiled for the first time by the Russian edition of Forbes.
Karapetyan took the 95th spot in the rating.
The list is headed by Russian President Vladimir Putin who was placed the 1st automatically, as he was ranked the second in the rating of the most influential people in the world, according to the American Forbes.
The list of the most influential Russians includes officials, businessmen, top managers and security officials. When compiling the rating, Forbes took into account such parameters as the number of employees, the size of assets or the budget under management, the ability to influence people's lives, and relations with the president.
Businessmen and company executives who were invited to an annual meeting with the president received additional points, while officials who are members of United Russia were rated higher.
