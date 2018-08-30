// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Forbes: Armenian businessman among 100 most influential Russians

Forbes: Armenian businessman among 100 most influential Russians
August 30, 2018 - 14:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The president and founder of Tashir Group of Companies, businessman of Armenian origin Samvel Karapetyan has been included in the rating of the 100 most influential Russians, compiled for the first time by the Russian edition of Forbes.

Karapetyan took the 95th spot in the rating.

The list is headed by Russian President Vladimir Putin who was placed the 1st automatically, as he was ranked the second in the rating of the most influential people in the world, according to the American Forbes.

The list of the most influential Russians includes officials, businessmen, top managers and security officials. When compiling the rating, Forbes took into account such parameters as the number of employees, the size of assets or the budget under management, the ability to influence people's lives, and relations with the president.

Businessmen and company executives who were invited to an annual meeting with the president received additional points, while officials who are members of United Russia were rated higher.

Related links:
Forbes.ru: Новый рейтинг Forbes включает 100 самых влиятельных чиновников, бизнесменов, топ-менеджеров и силовиков
 Top stories
Israeli drone firm faces charges for 'bombing Armenians for Azerbaijan'Israeli drone firm faces charges for 'bombing Armenians for Azerbaijan'
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
Delicious food, ancient architecture - what makes Armenia attractive: Mir24Delicious food, ancient architecture - what makes Armenia attractive: Mir24
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
Top Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorialTop Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorial
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
Karabakh thwarts Azerbaijan’s sabotage on contact lineKarabakh thwarts Azerbaijan’s sabotage on contact line
A 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Nagorno Karabakh just after midnight.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian music from LA rocks Smithsonian Folklife Festival: LAist
Karabakh says will strike Mingachevir HPP in Azerbaijan 'if need be'
Armenia PM 'would be glad' if Azeri President too sent his son to army
Armenian church to be restored in Turkey
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Land Rover supporting development of major hiking trail in Armenia dubbed the Transcaucasian Trail, the initiative is a 750 km prototype hiking route stretches the length of Armenia.
Indicators of prognosis for the most aggressive breast cancer found Triple negative breast cancer is the rarest, but also the most aggressive and hard to treat form of the disease.
“Rarest of the rare” Jurassic fossil of enormous rat discovered in Arizona Despite its appearance, it was herbivorous, and would have lived alongside dinosaurs about 185 million years ago.
New technique of assessing heart attack risk: research The University of Oxford, Erlangen in Germany and the Cleveland Clinic in the USA have published a breakthrough study.