Dan Bilzerian wanted in Azerbaijan
August 30, 2018 - 14:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has launched criminal proceedings against famous American millionaire and gambler of Armenian origin Dan Bilzerian.
According to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, "the investigation found out" that on August 28 Bilzerian "illegally" visited Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).
It is noted that "he illegally acquired grenades, a gun and other firearms and demonstratively opened fire" in Artsakh, Haqqin.az reports.
“Interpol will search the criminal,” the message reads.
Bilzerian visited Artsakh after registering with the Armed Forces of Armenia and receiving an Armenian passport on Monday, June 27.
Bilzerian revealed in a tweet on Sunday that he will arrive in Yerevan and head to Thailand afterwards.
He is of Armenian descent through his father and has said that half of the Bilzerian family was killed during the Armenian Genocide.
