Land Rover supporting development of major hiking trail in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - British 4x4 manufacturer, Land Rover, has recently announced that it will continue to provide support to the development of a hiking trail dubbed the Transcaucasian Trail - a 750 km prototype hiking route stretches the length of Armenia - the British Embassy in Armenia said in a Facebook post.

In 2017, with the help of local and international support, the first portion of the trail in Dilijan National Park was opened to hikers. With the help of Land Rover the Transcaucasian Trail Armenia team plan, over the next two years, to develop the remaining sections of the trail connecting the other provinces of Armenia from the Iranian to the Georgian border allowing people to walk the length of Armenia on hiking trails.

The aim of the Transcaucasian Trail is to contribute to improved access to the region’s diverse cultural and natural heritage and encourage its preservation, benefiting local communities and trail users through the development of sustainable tourism.

A specially modified Land Rover Defender, one of the most adaptable and versatile 4x4s in the world, will be provided to the Transcaucasian Trail team to survey the route and to transport the equipment, materials and crew members needed to complete the work. The Defender, named "Georgina," has been specially modified to provide living facilities, GPS and communications technology, and enhanced off-road and recovery capabilities.