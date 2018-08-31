// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

New Coalition base reportedly established in east Deir ez-Zor

August 31, 2018 - 10:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The anti-Islamic State Coalition has established a new military base in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, Nors Media reported via Telegram on Friday, August 31.

According to the Nors report, the new base is located near the strategic town of Hajjin, which is the Islamic State’s last stronghold in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

The construction of this new base comes as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) prepare to storm the militant group’s stronghold in Deir ez-Zor.

The base will likely provide support to the Syrian Democratic Forces as they attempt to eliminate the last militant stronghold along the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

