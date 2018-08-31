Armenia to participate in Damascus International Expo

PanARMENIAN.Net - With the support of Business Armenia and the Armenian Embassy in Syria, samples and catalogs of Armenia-made products were sent to Damascus to be presented at the 60th Damascus International Exhibition, Business Armenia reveals.

Armenian exporters and companies with export potential will be presented at the Damascus International Expo on October 6-15. The companies are engaged in machine building, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, food producing industries.

“Syria takes steps to restore the economy. This is a good opportunity for Armenian businessmen to learn more about the market demand in the Middle East. In the event of positive feedback, we can expect new export contracts,” said export support manager at Business Armenia Anahit Mkrtchyan.

The visitors of the expo will be offered printed materials about the business environment as well as the tourist attractions of Armenia.