Japan Foreign Minister to arrive in Yerevan on September 2

PanARMENIAN.Net - Japanese Foreign Minister Tarō Kōno will arrive in Yerevan on September 2-4 at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

When in Yerevan, Kōno will also meet President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In February, former Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and Japan’s ambassador to Yerevan Eiji Taguchi signed an agreement on investment liberalization, encouragement and protection between the two countries.

2017 marked 25th years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan.

It was announced by the Japanese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Motome Takisawa in June 2017 that visa requirements for Armenian nationals will be relaxed starting from September 2017, while Armenia lifted visa requirements for Japanese citizens in August 2017.