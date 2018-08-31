Japan Foreign Minister to arrive in Yerevan on September 2
August 31, 2018 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Japanese Foreign Minister Tarō Kōno will arrive in Yerevan on September 2-4 at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
When in Yerevan, Kōno will also meet President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
In February, former Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and Japan’s ambassador to Yerevan Eiji Taguchi signed an agreement on investment liberalization, encouragement and protection between the two countries.
2017 marked 25th years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan.
It was announced by the Japanese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Motome Takisawa in June 2017 that visa requirements for Armenian nationals will be relaxed starting from September 2017, while Armenia lifted visa requirements for Japanese citizens in August 2017.
Top stories
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
A 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Nagorno Karabakh just after midnight.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists say they have found brain’s internal clock Manmade clocks may precisely measure time, but, from a human perspective, the passage of time is remarkably fluid.
Marijuana compound could help people with psychosis The plant’s non-intoxicating compound, cannabidiol (CBD), might actually be able to help others rein their minds in.
Russian military base plays key role in Armenia's security: official "The Armenian-Russian allied relations are based on a common system of Christian and traditional values," Sharmazanov said.
VivaCell-MTS offers a chance to win KIA Rio X-Line, Honor smartphones To participate in the draw, you need to obtain a smartphone from VivaCell-MTS service centers, either in cash or by installment.