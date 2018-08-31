Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Genocide memorial in Armenia
August 31, 2018 - 15:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Japanese Foreign Minister Tarō Kōno will visit the Armenian Genocide memorial when he arrives in Armenia for an official visit from September 2 to 4.
The diplomat will pay tribute to the 1.5 million victims of the first Genocide of the 20th century, perpetrated at the hands of the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.
Kōno will arrive in Yerevan at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and is also set to meet President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
A 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Nagorno Karabakh just after midnight.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Scientists say they have found brain’s internal clock Manmade clocks may precisely measure time, but, from a human perspective, the passage of time is remarkably fluid.
Marijuana compound could help people with psychosis The plant’s non-intoxicating compound, cannabidiol (CBD), might actually be able to help others rein their minds in.
Russian military base plays key role in Armenia's security: official "The Armenian-Russian allied relations are based on a common system of Christian and traditional values," Sharmazanov said.
VivaCell-MTS offers a chance to win KIA Rio X-Line, Honor smartphones To participate in the draw, you need to obtain a smartphone from VivaCell-MTS service centers, either in cash or by installment.