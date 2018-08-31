// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russian military base plays key role in Armenia's security: official

August 31, 2018 - 18:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian military base plays an important role in ensuring Armenia's security, vice-speaker of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov said at a meeting with the head of the Armenian office of Rossotrudnichestvo Sergei Rybinsky on Friday, August 31.

"The Armenian-Russian allied relations are based on a common system of Christian and traditional values," Sharmazanov said.

"We must jointly preserve these values. If necessary, I will submit legislative initiatives to this end."

"I should note that the Russian military base in Armenia plays an important role in ensuring the security of our country and people," he was quoted as saying.

Armenia PM, NATO chief to meet in BrusselsArmenia PM, NATO chief to meet in Brussels
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
American expert: U.S. should stand for Armenia’s futureAmerican expert: U.S. should stand for Armenia’s future
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgarian Parliament ratifies new Armenia-EU dealBulgarian Parliament ratifies new Armenia-EU deal
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
U.S. mulls greater assistance to ArmeniaU.S. mulls greater assistance to Armenia
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

