Russian military base plays key role in Armenia's security: official

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian military base plays an important role in ensuring Armenia's security, vice-speaker of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov said at a meeting with the head of the Armenian office of Rossotrudnichestvo Sergei Rybinsky on Friday, August 31.

"The Armenian-Russian allied relations are based on a common system of Christian and traditional values," Sharmazanov said.

"We must jointly preserve these values. If necessary, I will submit legislative initiatives to this end."

Sharmazanov said today Russia plays a big role in ensuring Armenia's security.

"I should note that the Russian military base in Armenia plays an important role in ensuring the security of our country and people," he was quoted as saying.