New study reveals what could help cut body fat significantly

PanARMENIAN.Net - In case you were wondering what’s the best time to have your breakfast and dinner because you’re looking to lose weight, there may finally be an answer. A modest change to your breakfast and dinner timing can have a significant impact on lower your body fat levels in the long run.

The study revealed that people who delayed their breakfast by 90 minutes and had their dinner 90 minutes earlier than usual lost more than twice as much body fat on average, the Indian Times reports.

"Although this study is small, it has provided us with invaluable insight into how slight alterations to our meal times can have benefits to our bodies," said Jonathan Johnston, from the UK's University of Surrey.

"Reduction in body fat lessens our chances of developing obesity and related diseases, so is vital in improving our overall health," he added.

The researchers of the study found that who changed their mealtimes lost more than twice as much as body fat than those that ate at a perceivably ‘normal’ time frame.

The team of researchers of the University of Surrey, led by Dr Jonathan Johnston looked into the impact changing your meal timings has on your diet, body composition, blood risk markers for diabetes and heart diseases.

The idea behind the study was to check for potential health benefits of time restricted feeding.

Further, those who changed their meal times ate less food overall, than those who did not, the researchers said.

Unlike previous studies in this area, the participants of this study published in the Journal of Nutritional Sciences were not made to stick to restrictive and could eat freely, as far as it was within a stipulated window of time.

"Fasting diets are difficult to follow and may not always be compatible with family and social life. We, therefore, need to make sure they are flexible and conducive to real life, as the potential benefits of such diets are clear to see," Johnston noted.

"We are now going to use these preliminary findings to design larger, more comprehensive studies of time-restricted feeding," concludes Johnston.

The researchers of the study saw this dramatic drop in body fat levels in a span of just 10 weeks.