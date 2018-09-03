Armenia: Snap elections will be held in May or June 2019 - PM
September 3, 2018 - 14:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday, September 2 that snap parliamentary elections will be held in May or the first 10 days of June of next year "at the latest".
Responding to questions posted on his Facebook page, Pashinyan said some constitutional changes should be made so that the National Assembly could decide on self-dissolution without the Prime Minister’s resignation.
Pashinyan said work is underway for changing the Constitution, as Armenians, according to him, “want guarantees that they won’t have to carry out a revolution after the PM’s resignation.”
Under the current Constitution, the Premier has to submit his resignation, while the parliament is to fail to elect a new Prime Minister twice in two weeks, which will pave the way for the dissolution of the National Assembly.
“I have no doubts they (the people - Ed.) will carry out a revolution if need be. We should have all the guarantees that there will be no attempts to perform anti-democratic actions,” he said.
“The package will soon be ready and sent to the National Assembly. Political discussions will follow.”
Top stories
In Armenia the average salary of women is lower than that of men by 34%, and the income gap is even broader and reaches 40%.
Armenia has expressed interest in procuring the system developed by India's Armament Research and Development Establishment.
It seems that the 10-day vacation includes cultural trips to Tatev Monastery, Noravank, and Cafesjian Museum of Art.
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
Partner news
Latest news
Liver disease drug may help treat Alzheimer's, says study A drug which has been used to treat liver disease for decades could help restore cells damaged by Alzheimer's, a study claims.
Dutch Princess supports children facing deportation to Armenia Princess Laurentien has added her voice to calls for two Armenian children who are facing deportation to be allowed to stay.
Armenia willing to join Syria reconstruction efforts President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan said Armenia is willing to join the reconstruction efforts in Syria.
Turkey reportedly sends large military convoy to Idlib The Turkish military has upped the ante in Idlib by sending a large convoy to their observation posts in northwestern Syria.