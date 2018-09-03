Armenia received $1 bn investment offers after revolution: Minister
September 3, 2018 - 15:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Minister of Economic Development and Investments Artsvik Minasyan revealed on Monday, September 3 that Armenia has received investment proposals worth $1 billion following the velvet revolution in spring.
According to Minasyan, a lot of individuals and representatives of organizations have visited the Ministry to learn more about the investment climate in the country and unveil investment projects.
The projects that have so far been announced are worth more than $1 billion, Minasyan said.
“But we are also trying to assess which part of that sum is realistic and have come to the conclusion that at least $240 million is plausible,” the Minister added.
Top stories
Armenia has been included in the report titled Best European Countries for Business 2018 compiled by the European Chamber.
Armenia has claimed the 68th spot in the rating of the world’s innovative economies and has made it to the list of innovation achievers
The representatives of the Armenian investment promotion agency took part in the EBRD reception held in Westminster Palace.
It has been agreed that Iran’s gas export volume to Armenia and dispatch of electricity from Armenia back to Iran should grow as of 2018.
Partner news
Latest news
Liver disease drug may help treat Alzheimer's, says study A drug which has been used to treat liver disease for decades could help restore cells damaged by Alzheimer's, a study claims.
Dutch Princess supports children facing deportation to Armenia Princess Laurentien has added her voice to calls for two Armenian children who are facing deportation to be allowed to stay.
Armenia willing to join Syria reconstruction efforts President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan said Armenia is willing to join the reconstruction efforts in Syria.
Turkey reportedly sends large military convoy to Idlib The Turkish military has upped the ante in Idlib by sending a large convoy to their observation posts in northwestern Syria.