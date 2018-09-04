Armenia's Pashinyan, Russia's Putin to meet on Sept. 8 in Moscow
September 4, 2018 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Saturday, September 8 in Moscow, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has revealed, according to Izvestia.
The meeting between the two will be the third one since Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister in May.
They first met in Sochi at the summit of the heads of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union on May 14. Their second meeting was held in Moscow when Pashinyan attended the opening of the FIFA World Cup on June 13.
