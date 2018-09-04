Armenia among top 10 countries by tourist arrivals in Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the top 10 countries in terms if inbound tourist arrivals in Russia in 2018, according to a rating compiled by the analytical agency TurStat for the first six months of the year.

The top 10 countries in terms if inbound tourist arrivals in Russia were Ukraine with 3.73 million trips (-4%), Kazakhstan with 1.54 million (+ 1%), China with 667,000 (+ 21%), Finland with 461,000 (-9%), Azerbaijan with 396,000 (-2%), Poland with 346,000 (-9%), Germany with 262,000 (+ 10%), Armenia with 260,000 (-8%), Moldova with 228,000 (-7%) and Estonia with 213,000 (+ 15%).

Inbound tourism to Russia grew in the first half of 2018 due to travelers from the countries of South-East Asia and the countries participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.