24% growth in Iran's non-oil Trade with Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Iran traded 132,768 tons of non-oil commodities worth $54.31 millionin the period of March 21-July 22, Financial Tribune reports.

This marks a 24.48% and 24.79% increase in tonnage and value, respectively, against the same period last year, the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration reveal.

Iran’s exports to Armenia stood at 131,504 tons worth $49 million, up 28.04% and 29.88% in tonnage and value respectively year-on-year. Armenia was Iran’s 25th export destination during the period.

Iran mainly exported machinery, monocular cameras and pistachio to Armenia in the same period. Armenia exported 1,263 tons of goods worth $5.31 million to Iran, down 68.02% and 8.33% in tonnage and value respectively YOY.

Armenia was the 62nd exporter of goods to Iran over the four months. The country mainly exported sheep, vehicles and diesel engines.