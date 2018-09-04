24% growth in Iran's non-oil Trade with Armenia
September 4, 2018 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Iran traded 132,768 tons of non-oil commodities worth $54.31 millionin the period of March 21-July 22, Financial Tribune reports.
This marks a 24.48% and 24.79% increase in tonnage and value, respectively, against the same period last year, the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration reveal.
Iran’s exports to Armenia stood at 131,504 tons worth $49 million, up 28.04% and 29.88% in tonnage and value respectively year-on-year. Armenia was Iran’s 25th export destination during the period.
Iran mainly exported machinery, monocular cameras and pistachio to Armenia in the same period. Armenia exported 1,263 tons of goods worth $5.31 million to Iran, down 68.02% and 8.33% in tonnage and value respectively YOY.
Armenia was the 62nd exporter of goods to Iran over the four months. The country mainly exported sheep, vehicles and diesel engines.
Top stories
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
A 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Nagorno Karabakh just after midnight.
Partner news
Latest news
"Game of Thrones" actor predicts season 8 deaths Finn Jones predicts that HBO’s fantasy series will end on a high, with all corners of Westeros maintaining power in their own kingdoms.
Russian Air Force begins year's largest bombing campaign in Idlib A source said at least ten Russian Sukhoi jets launched dozens of airstrikes over the southern and western parts of Idlib.
YPG reportedly attacks FSA positions in Afrin night ambush According to the official media wing of the YPG, their forces attacked the positions of the Free Syrian Army’s Al-Shamiya Front near Afrin city.
Researchers edge closer to slowing progression of Alzheimer’s There has been no cure for Alzheimer’s, which attacks brain cells when proteins group together and deposit amyloid-beta plaque.