Armenian National Committee of Indiana meets Rep. Hollingsworth

PanARMENIAN.Net - Representatives from the Armenian National Committee of Indiana met with Congressman Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) on Friday, August 31, to discuss issues related to Armenian Genocide recognition, Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh’s) right to self-determination, and a double taxation treaty with Armenia.

The Committee urged Congressman Hollingsworth to co-sponsor House Resolution 220, which calls for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in order to “prevent war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against religious and ethnic groups in the Middle East.” Currently, a total of 120 House Representatives have co-sponsored the resolution including Congressman Andre Carson from Indianapolis.

ANC Indiana member Herand Ron Zargarian voiced his concerns with the congressman about the Azerbaijani government’s refusal to include Artsakh in discussions about the Republic’s future. “The Armenian government is ready to discuss the Artsakh issue with the Azerbaijani government, but it cannot happen until the people of Artsakh have their own representation. The people in Artsakh have a right to decide their future. We need to resist the aggression from the Azerbaijani side and bring them together for a peaceful dialogue,” Zargarian stated.

The Committee also discussed the importance of developing economic relationships between the U.S. and Armenia through the negotiation of a double tax treaty. A U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty will establish a clear legal framework for investors and individuals that have business activities in both jurisdictions, preventing double taxation and facilitating the expansion of economic relations.