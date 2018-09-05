Armenian National Committee of Indiana meets Rep. Hollingsworth
September 5, 2018 - 10:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Representatives from the Armenian National Committee of Indiana met with Congressman Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) on Friday, August 31, to discuss issues related to Armenian Genocide recognition, Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh’s) right to self-determination, and a double taxation treaty with Armenia.
The Committee urged Congressman Hollingsworth to co-sponsor House Resolution 220, which calls for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in order to “prevent war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against religious and ethnic groups in the Middle East.” Currently, a total of 120 House Representatives have co-sponsored the resolution including Congressman Andre Carson from Indianapolis.
ANC Indiana member Herand Ron Zargarian voiced his concerns with the congressman about the Azerbaijani government’s refusal to include Artsakh in discussions about the Republic’s future. “The Armenian government is ready to discuss the Artsakh issue with the Azerbaijani government, but it cannot happen until the people of Artsakh have their own representation. The people in Artsakh have a right to decide their future. We need to resist the aggression from the Azerbaijani side and bring them together for a peaceful dialogue,” Zargarian stated.
The Committee also discussed the importance of developing economic relationships between the U.S. and Armenia through the negotiation of a double tax treaty. A U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty will establish a clear legal framework for investors and individuals that have business activities in both jurisdictions, preventing double taxation and facilitating the expansion of economic relations.
Top stories
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
A 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Nagorno Karabakh just after midnight.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijan fails to provide security guarantees for Armenian judokas Armenia's judo team will not leave for Baku to participate in the World Championship set to be held in the Azerbaijani capital.
25 genetic changes that could bring to a longer lifespan: research The authors suggest that the results could help to develop new therapeutic targets for treating aging-related diseases.
Syrian, Russian jets resume airstrikes in southwest Idlib The Syrian and Russian air forces resumed their airstrikes over the southwestern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Armenian defender Gael Andonian on trial at Sunderland The 23-year-old featured in the under-23 clash with West Brom recently and will remain with the club over the international break.