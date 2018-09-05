Armenia among 25 most popular countries for Russian travelers
September 5, 2018 - 10:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the 25 countries most popular among Russian tourists in 2018, Tur Stat analytical agency said on Wednesday, September 5.
The rating is based on the analysis of statistics of outbound tourist trips from Russia in the first half of 2018.
The number of trips of Russians to Armenia increased by 16% to 198,000 in January-June 2018, the agency said.
The total number of foreign trips made by Russian tourists in the reporting period grew by 9% year-on-year to total 18.6 million.
The ten most popular countries among Russian travelers were Turkey, Abkhazia, Finland, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, China, Thailand, Estonia, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.
