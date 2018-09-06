Number of tourists visiting Artsakh grew 41% in first half of 2018
September 6, 2018 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the first half of 2018, the number of tourists visiting Artsakh grew by 41% against the same period last year, Artak Grigoryan, Head of the Tourism Department of the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Artsakh , said, according to Artsakhpress.
He said that the geography of tourists visiting Artsakh has also expanded.
"Last year, Artsakh hosted thousands of tourists from 95 countries. Most of them were from Russia, the United States, France, the Islamic Republic of Iran and other European countries In 2017, for the first time, we also had tourists from Cameroon, Mongolia, Benin, and Salvador," he revealed.
''Tourists are mainly interested in the picturesque nature of Artsakh, historical and architectural monuments, especially Gandzasar monastic complex, the Nikol Duman House Museum, Tigranakert and Hunot Canyon State Natural-Historical Reserve.
"After opening the Vardenis-Martakert highway, great flow of tourists visit Dadivank monastery complex. As a tourism center, Shushi is also worth mentioning."
