Change of power “hasn’t changed” Yerevan-Moscow military cooperation

PanARMENIAN.Net - The change of leadership in Armenia has not affected the military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Yerevan, Dmitry Shugaev, Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said.

“Relations with Armenia proceed in accordance with the previously established program. We will continue implementing the programs we have. This is all I have to say,” Shugaev told reporters, according to Aysor.am.

Earlier, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan discussed in Moscow issues of military-technical cooperation between Armenia and Russia.