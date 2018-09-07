Change of power “hasn’t changed” Yerevan-Moscow military cooperation
September 7, 2018 - 11:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The change of leadership in Armenia has not affected the military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Yerevan, Dmitry Shugaev, Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said.
“Relations with Armenia proceed in accordance with the previously established program. We will continue implementing the programs we have. This is all I have to say,” Shugaev told reporters, according to Aysor.am.
Earlier, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan discussed in Moscow issues of military-technical cooperation between Armenia and Russia.
Top stories
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
A 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Nagorno Karabakh just after midnight.
Partner news
Latest news
Rouhani: U.S. interference in Syria should be stopped immediately Tehran's trilateral summit on Syria kicked off on Friday evening with the presence of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents.
Russian, Syrian forces unleash major assault in Hama, Idlib: report The Russian and Syrian air forces heavily targeted areas controlled by the militants in the Hama and Idlib provinces.
Bill banning same-sex kissing in public to be brought to Armenia NA The motion, if approved, will ban same-sex people from kissing in public places, Eduard Sharmazanov said.
Armenia made good progress in tackling money laundering: report Armenia has made good progress in strengthening its framework to tackle money laundering and terrorist financing since December 2015.