Armenia, Georgia eye $1 billion trade in coming years
September 10, 2018 - 18:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Georgia have agreed to expand trade to $1 billion in the coming years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Mamuka Bakhtadze on Monday, September 10.
Pashinyan said the two sides need to have a roadmap to “move towards that goal and accomplish the task.”
Bakhtadze arrived in Yerevan on Monday and has already met Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian.
Trade between Armenia and Georgia amounted to $249 million in 2017, up by 4.8% against the previous year.
