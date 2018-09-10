Armenian producers head to MosShoes expo again
September 10, 2018 - 17:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With the support of Business Armenia, 10 Armenian footwear producers will participate in MosShoes 2018 international expo held in Moscow on September 10-13.
MosShoes is one of the largest industry expos in Eastern Europe which is held 4 times a year. The MosShoes Autumn 2018 is expected to have over 12,000 professionals, distributors and large-scale buyers visiting the event. After taking part in the previous expo, Armenian companies have signed contracts worth over AMD 277 million.
Along with the Armenian companies, more than 600 others from 30 countries participate in the event.
“Armenian footwear production has increasingly improved its quality and become more competitive in the international market," said the head of the event department of Business Armenia, Markus Azadian.
"Participation in the expo allows us to attract buyers that today buy Turkish production” .
