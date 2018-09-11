Armenia’s mission in Syria “purely humanitarian” - PM spokesman
September 11, 2018 - 15:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A spokesman for the Armenian Prime Minister has said that a joint project set to be implemented by Armenia and Russia in Syria “has a purely humanitarian character.”
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net Arman Yeghoyan said the main objective of the mission is to provide humanitarian assistance to the Armenian community of Aleppo.
According to him, doctors, sappers and social workers will leave for Syria from Armenia.
Armenia has expressed readiness to join the reconstruction efforts in Syria
