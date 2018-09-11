Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for Sept. 12
September 11, 2018 - 12:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Wednesday, September 12 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the east from the settlement of Akna.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).
The authorities of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
