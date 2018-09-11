// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Francophonie chief visits Armenian Genocide memorial

Francophonie chief visits Armenian Genocide memorial
September 11, 2018 - 13:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean on Tuesday, September 11 visited the Armenian Genocide memorial on Tuesday, September 11.

The Secretary General laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the eternal flame.

Following her visit to the memorial, the Francophonie chief met Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

 Top stories
Israeli drone firm faces charges for 'bombing Armenians for Azerbaijan'Israeli drone firm faces charges for 'bombing Armenians for Azerbaijan'
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
Delicious food, ancient architecture - what makes Armenia attractive: Mir24Delicious food, ancient architecture - what makes Armenia attractive: Mir24
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
Top Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorialTop Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorial
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
Greens urge New Zealand Parliament to recognize Armenian GenocideGreens urge New Zealand Parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide
"New Zealand soldiers recorded the genocide and then brought those stories back home with them," historian James Robins said.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Karabakh says will strike Mingachevir HPP in Azerbaijan 'if need be'
Armenia PM 'would be glad' if Azeri President too sent his son to army
Armenian church to be restored in Turkey
Karabakh thwarts Azerbaijan’s sabotage on contact line
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Australia OKs funding for rare cancer clinical trials The government has revealed it will spend $10 million on six trials, aimed at helping more people with rare diseases live through them.
Erdogan says Idlib offensive poses ‘serious security risks’ for Turkey Erdogan argued in the article that the price of inaction in Idlib would ultimately lead to a large-scale humanitarian disaster.
Argentina’s Córdoba installs bilingual street name signs to honor Armenia The initiative was authored by member of Córdoba city council, Lucas Balian, who has Armenian roots.
Women's healthy life expectancy stalled thanks to dementia: report British women now have a healthy life expectancy of 63.9 years, less than the 64.1 years enjoyed between 2009 and 11.