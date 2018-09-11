Yerevan park inaugurated in Chicago (video)
September 11, 2018 - 13:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in Chicago, the capital of the U.S. state of Illinois, on Sunday, September 9.
The project was initiated by the Honorary Council of Armenia and the official representative of Business Armenia to Chicago Paruir Sarkisian and supported by the Armenian community and the local municipality.
The Honorary council and the honorary representative of Business Armenia Oskar Tatossian noted that the two cities are currently working on starting cooperation in the spheres of tourism and high-tech.
"Chicago has always been a tourist hotspot. The newly opened park may serve as yet another reason to visit Armenia and even start new business relations,” said the International cooperation manager of Business Armenia, Alina Yeghiazaryan.
“The Armenian park will also support the development of Yerevan-Chicago fellowship,” said Sarkisian.
