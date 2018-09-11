Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet "soon"

PanARMENIAN.Net - A meeting between Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will happen very soon, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told a joint press conference with Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean, who has arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

"We will announce a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan upon agreement," Mnatsakanyan said on Tuesday, September 1.

Earlier, the Secretary General visited the Armenian Genocide memorial where she laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the eternal flame.