Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet "soon"
September 11, 2018 - 17:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A meeting between Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will happen very soon, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told a joint press conference with Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean, who has arrived in Armenia on an official visit.
"We will announce a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan upon agreement," Mnatsakanyan said on Tuesday, September 1.
Earlier, the Secretary General visited the Armenian Genocide memorial where she laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the eternal flame.
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
