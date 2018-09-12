Armenian young people from Georgia visit VivaCell-MTS

PanARMENIAN.Net - The management and customer care culture adopted by VivaCell-MTS has become a success story for many including the young Armenian people living beyond the borders of the country. The company recently welcomed in its headquarters students from the high school in the village of Norshen of Javakhq, Georgia.

The young people interested in the specifics of various industries gained important knowledge about the sphere of telecommunications. They got acquainted with VivaCell-MTS business history, the steps it took to start the company, the specifics of the model of responsible management, advantages of the value system adopted by the company, the innovative solutions offered to the consumer, and many more topics.

“There are various models of management. Companies are free to choose theirs, but any successful model has at its core responsible approaches, flexibility and healthy competition in the market, ability to analyze the everyday demands of consumers, as well as the readiness to come up with offers. The requirements are not limited to this, though. These things shall be part of a system of values built on respect,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

The initiators of the meeting believe knowledge gained by the schoolchildren is crucial in terms of helping them make an informed choice of future path in life.

During the meeting with Yirikian the guests learned about both the marketing strategies of the Company in promoting innovations as well as the technologies continuously invested to that end. The meeting concluded with an interactive discussion.