OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line passes as scheduled
September 12, 2018 - 13:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, September 12 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the east from the settlement of Akna.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
Top stories
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Kit Harington says not everyone will be happy about GoT ending Speaking to MTV News he said: “I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end."
Syrian army missiles pummel militants in northern Hama The strikes come in response to a rocket attack launched earlier by militant groups against the government troops in north Hama.
Shedding light on 100-year-old cancer mystery: Science Daily "When we looked at tumor samples from patients with drug-resistant melanoma, we found strikingly similar results," says Ronai.
ANC-WR’s Armenia delegation meets PM Pashinyan Nora Hovsepian expressed gratitude for the government’s willingness to include the Diaspora in the advancement of the New Armenia.