Smithsonian Festival presentation at National Advocacy Conference
September 13, 2018 - 10:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) announced on Wednesday, September 12 that Smithsonian Director of Special Projects Halle Butvin will make a special presentation on the 2018 Smithsonian Folklife Festival which featured “Armenia: Creating Home”, during the National Advocacy Conference luncheon in Washington, D.C. on September 24.
Butvin played a critically important role in the Festival’s remarkable success this summer on the National Mall, which the Assembly was proud to co-sponsor. She will provide an overview of the project highlighting the many facets that were needed to bring it all together, as well as her experiences in helping to make this year’s Folklife Festival possible.
“We recognized very quickly that the resiliency of the Armenian people and the ability to sustain its culture and tradition against great odds was something that we really wanted to feature,” Butvin told the Assembly.
“Director of Special Projects Halle Butvin was involved in this year’s Smithsonian Folklife Festival from day one, and knew from the very beginning of this process in 2014 that featuring Armenia was going to be truly special. We look forward to hearing her remarks and insights about this historic Festival that brought Armenian culture and tradition to our nation’s capital,” stated Executive Director Bryan Ardouny.
The 2018 Folklife Festival showcased Armenia and its culture, art, music, food, wine, and history through narratives, demonstrations, and workshops that touched on many aspects of Armenian life, and is considered the most attended in recent years. Butvin, who travelled to Armenia numerous times, was one of the curators of the Festival.
At the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, she is responsible for expanding the reach of cultural sustainability work around the world, designing collaborative projects to support communities, safeguard their heritage, promote cultural expression, and elevate cultural practices to improve local economies. Prior to joining the Smithsonian, Butvin spent ten years designing and implementing impact-driven international development programs in East Africa and Asia, ranging from democracy and governance to biodiversity conservation and economic growth.
In addition to the luncheon, the National Advocacy Conference and Gala, includes panel discussions, a welcome reception, meetings on Capitol Hill, and concludes with a special evening Gala honoring long-time Assembly Board Member Annie Simonian Totah.
Photo. Kathryn Mitchell
Top stories
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists unearth thousands of items in Scandinavia's first Viking city Archaeologists from Aarhus University and Southwest Jutland Museums have been excavating the Viking city.
Armenian National Security head nommed for football federation chief The Director of the National Security Service of Armenia is nominated for the post of the head of the country’s Football Federation.
Therapists look to brain scans to predict who could attempt suicide Therapists working with people at risk for suicide rely on the patient's words to determine how serious they might be.
Large Turkish army convoy reportedly enters Idlib province Opposition activists released a video that showed the Turkish military entering the Idlib Governorate earlier this morning.